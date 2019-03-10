Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Sandra Arnold WOODRUFF DC. View Sign

WOODRUFF, Dr. Sandra Arnold, DC



72, Chiropractic Physician, passed away January 19, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. "Sandie" was born in Chicago, Illinois to Jean Mary and Dr. Lee E. Arnold, while her father was a student at the National College of Chiropractic. She grew up in Madeira Beach and Seminole, Florida where her father established his Chiropractic practice. She attended Seminole High, played in the band and was an honor student throughout her scholastic career. Following in her father's footsteps, she graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in 1967, joined his practice, and later took it over. In 1988, she moved to Carson City and established a new chiropractic practice, serving the community until her retirement in 2000. She served her patients and profession in many capacities including President of the Florida Chiropractic Association Council on Orthopedics and nationally as Executive Director of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards. Florida Governor Bob Graham appointed her as the first female to the Florida Board of Chiropractic Examiners where she rose to Vice Chairperson. She is survived by her son, Roger Woodruff Arnold; brother, Lee E. Arnold Jr. and wife, Debbie; her niece, Alisha Arnold Lannon and husband Steve, and their children, Kaelee, Joshua, and Beau; her niece and Goddaughter, Nicole Arnold Kerr. Sandie has requested no services. In lieu of flowers, her charity of preference is Our Lady of Divine Providence House of Prayer, 711 S. Bayview Avenue, Clearwater, Florida 33759.

