CAMPBELL, Sandra G. (Morris) 72, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1947 in Thomasville, GA. Sandra was employed by Maas Brothers as a Divisional Merchandise Manager for many years. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William J. Campbell, Ocala, FL; stepson, Geoffrey Campbell, Tampa, FL; sister, Sharie Pickles, Lake Wales, FL; nieces, Jessica Clancey, Lake Wales, FL; Kara Graham, Apopka, FL; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County in Sandra's memory. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019