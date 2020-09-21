Sandra CLICK

1/1
CLICK, Sandra Louise (Masterson) 73 of Ellijay, GA, passed on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Sandra was born July 25, 1947 in Anderson, Indiana to her parents Joseph Edward and Frances Louise (Land) Masterson. She graduated from Shenandoah High School in Middletown, Indiana. She was a member of the Orchard Church in Ellijay, GA. Sandra was also voted president for Apple Country Quilters twice and was an avid supporter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Visitation for Sandra will be Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2-5 pm at Logan Funeral Home. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, William Lee "Bill" Click of Ellijay, GA; children, Lezlee (George) Pardo, of Evergreen, CO, Aaron (Emily) Hurley, San Jose, CA, Julie (Jason) Rossi, of St. Petersburg, FL, son-in-law, Jason Hotle, of Brandon, FL, Heather Click, of Liberty, IN, Holly Click, of Liberty, IN, Chris Click, Edgewood, MD; mother, Frances Louise (Land) Masterson, of Middletown, IN; sister and brother-in-law, Connie (John) Spence, of Middletown, IN; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne (Debbie) Masterson, of Anderson IN; 14 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter, Leigh Click Hotle and father, Joseph Edward Masterson. Family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to the ALS Foundation in memory of Leigh Ann Hotle. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.loganfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel
357 Dalton Street
Ellijay, GA 30540
(706) 635-4554
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Logan Funeral Home
