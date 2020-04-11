Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors 320 West 7th Street Columbia , TN 38401 (931)-388-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

ELLIOTT, Sandra Kay (Mannon) died peacefully at Life Care April 8, 2020 in Columbia, TN, at the age of 76. Sandra is survived by her husband, Don Elliott and her brother, Gregory Bias of Lake City, FL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice "Pat" Mannon Bias and her first husband John Sevy. Sandra was born February 9, 1944 in Huntington, WV. She graduated from Milton High School, Milton, WV in 1962. Later she graduated from Hillsborough Community College with an AS degree as a Registered Nurse in December of 1979. Sandra and Don were introduced by a mutual friend, Gladys Koonce, at the North Boulevard Church of Christ in Tampa, FL in September 1978 and were married there June 23, 1979. Sandra worked as a registered nurse at Tampa General Hospital from January 1980 to February 2006 with an interval at a public health clinic and in workman compensation. During her career at TGH, she worked as a floor nurse in various areas. She was the charge nurse for the out-patient surgery department and was instrumental in the design of a new facility that was part of a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion of the hospital in the 80s. She worked in gastroenterology for some years and in the pre-operative department. She was also a nurse proctor for student nurses from the University of South Florida. Sandra was accomplished at nursing skills, often being called from her duty station to the surgical department to start intervenous lines when physicians were unable to do so. Through the teaching for her uncle, Forrest Mannon, Sandra obeyed the gospel in baptism at the North Street Church of Christ in Tampa and was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ in Columbia, TN until her death. She was a very caring woman, loving wife and was passionate about nursing and her Christian life. She dearly loved her the many dogs and cats that come into her life. Don would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospital, NHC Columbia, Caris Hospice, and Life Care Center of Columbia. A private graveside service will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens. Any memorial donations should be given to the , 478 Craighead St #200, Nashville, TN 37204.

ELLIOTT, Sandra Kay (Mannon) died peacefully at Life Care April 8, 2020 in Columbia, TN, at the age of 76. Sandra is survived by her husband, Don Elliott and her brother, Gregory Bias of Lake City, FL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice "Pat" Mannon Bias and her first husband John Sevy. Sandra was born February 9, 1944 in Huntington, WV. She graduated from Milton High School, Milton, WV in 1962. Later she graduated from Hillsborough Community College with an AS degree as a Registered Nurse in December of 1979. Sandra and Don were introduced by a mutual friend, Gladys Koonce, at the North Boulevard Church of Christ in Tampa, FL in September 1978 and were married there June 23, 1979. Sandra worked as a registered nurse at Tampa General Hospital from January 1980 to February 2006 with an interval at a public health clinic and in workman compensation. During her career at TGH, she worked as a floor nurse in various areas. She was the charge nurse for the out-patient surgery department and was instrumental in the design of a new facility that was part of a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion of the hospital in the 80s. She worked in gastroenterology for some years and in the pre-operative department. She was also a nurse proctor for student nurses from the University of South Florida. Sandra was accomplished at nursing skills, often being called from her duty station to the surgical department to start intervenous lines when physicians were unable to do so. Through the teaching for her uncle, Forrest Mannon, Sandra obeyed the gospel in baptism at the North Street Church of Christ in Tampa and was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ in Columbia, TN until her death. She was a very caring woman, loving wife and was passionate about nursing and her Christian life. She dearly loved her the many dogs and cats that come into her life. Don would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospital, NHC Columbia, Caris Hospice, and Life Care Center of Columbia. A private graveside service will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens. Any memorial donations should be given to the , 478 Craighead St #200, Nashville, TN 37204. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.