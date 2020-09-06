1/
Sandra Engelhart
ENGELHART, Sandra M. (Sandy) 72, of Farragut, formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Sandy graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, FL and attended Hillsborough Community College. During her career, Sandy worked primarily in the wholesale book and magazine distribution industry for Duval-Bibb Company, later on Anderson News Company, primarily in various accounting roles, along with a stint at Sysco Food Services. Sandy was with her late husband, Doug Engelhart, for 35 years prior to his passing in 2013. She is survived by sons, Steve Lantrip, Bill Engelhart and wife Cindy, Stephen Engelhart; grandchildren, Tori Lantrip and Ethan Engelhart; brothers, Edward Sumner and wife Jean, Jettie Sumner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sandy was an avid reader, Corvette fan, collected perfume bottles and cookbooks, loved cooking, learning and trying new receipes, and enjoyed cruises and traveling. She was also a fan of holiday parties and loved hosting Halloween and Christmas gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the Sierra Club Foundation (https://www.sierraclubfoundation.org/ways-give/ memorial-commemorative-gifts) Click Farragut

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
