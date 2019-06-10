MERCER, Sandra Faye



(McKendree) was born on November 14, 1946. She passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was a life-long resident of Lacoochee, FL. Sandy was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend anyone could have. She was admired and loved by all who her knew her. She worked happily for 48 years at the Pasco County Clerk of Circuit Court. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lacoochee. She enjoyed working, spending time with her family, traveling with friends and family, and playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Wendell Wayne "Buddy" McKendree; her sister, Elizabeth "Cookie" Clark; her children, William Beverly, Timothy Beverly, Mary Catherine Mercer, and Sandra Elizabeth Mercer-Lynch; daughters-in-law, Sherry and Kathy Beverly; sons-in-law, Vadin Lall Dass and William Lynch; grandchildren, Britney Reed, Jordan Gonzalez, Tonya Burns, Megan Beverly, Justin Beverly, Ryleigh Lynch, Louis Lall Dass, Mercer Lynch, and Lucas Lall Dass; and great-grandchildren, Naomi Sparkman, Quinn and Gemma Reed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Haywood Mercer, her parents, Mary Agnes and Howard Wendell McKendree, and her sister, Jeanette Williams. She will be forever loved, remembered, and missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by funeral service at 11 am, on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Hodges Funeral Home located at 11441 US Highway 301, Dade City, FL 33525. Following the funeral service, there will be a processional to the graveside at Linden Cemetery on SR 50 in Webster, FL. After the graveside service, the family is welcoming everyone back to Sandy's home (20453 Ramer Road, Dade City, FL 33523) to share dinner and memories together in Sandy's honor.



Hodges Family Funeral Home



Dade City, Florida (352) 567-6100

