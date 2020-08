FISHER, Sandra Ann 85, of Clearwater passed away on August 26, 2020. Sandy was the caring mother of five children. She was a nurse at Morton Plant Hospital for many years. Preceded in death by her son, Mark F. Fisher. She is survived by her daughters, Jill (Rich) Paige (Garry); sons, Scott, Todd; and grandchildren, Peyton, Haynes and Quinn. No services are planned. www.MossFeasterClearwater.com