Sandra HANIS

HANIS, Sandra Kay 80, of Brandon, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born on Dec. 2, 1939 in Grand Haven, Michigan to the late J. Lewis and Bernice Dugas. Married 52 years to Joseph Hanis who preceded her in death on March 8, 2014. Sandra has three daughters, Michele Hanis, Laura Adams, Juleen Hanis; and a son, Alan (Mercy) Hanis, four grandchildren, Michael, Crystal, Nicole and Daniel; and four great- grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park on June 19, 2020 at 10 am.



