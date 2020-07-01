Sandi was an amazing co-worker. She was so bright and if she didn't have the answer to any of my 200 questions, she would help me find the answer. The last time we spoke we had each other laughing so hard we could barely speak. I am so grateful to have that memory of her. To her family - I will pray that you are given the strength that you need to get through this and for comfort to find your smile again.

Lauri Hunter

Coworker