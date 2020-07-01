Sandra HARRINGTON
1971 - 2020
HARRINGTON, Sandra Kaye of Tampa, Florida formerly of Davison, MI age 48, died Wednesday June 24, 2020. Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. No public services are being held. Those desiring may make contribution in Sandra's memory to your local animal shelter. Sandi was born in Flint, Michigan and had resided in Flint until relocating to Tampa, Florida in June 2016. She was a graduate of Davison High School Class of 1989. Sandi enjoyed crocheting, reading, writing, watching old sitcoms, and was a collector of cookbooks and penguins. Sandi truly loved her family, friends, Florida and the Tampa area. She was an avid animal lover and especially her spoiled little Chihuahua Charley. She was a hard worker and loved her work at Republic Services. She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Debbe (Steve) Pariseau; father, Craig Harrington; brother, Matthew (Elisha) Harrington; and grandmothers, Bernadette Emans, Gloria Harrington, and Margorie Pariseau. Also surviving are nephews, Frankie, Preston; BFF Jeanine Johnson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her Chihuahua Charley. Please share your condolences at: www.hansenfuneralhome.net

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Funeral Home - Davison
421 N. Main Street
Davison, MI 48423
(810) 658-3136
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

31 entries
June 30, 2020
I miss you!
Autumn Piller
Friend
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Benjamin
Classmate
June 29, 2020
Rest in peace Sandy Kaye. You were and always will be a precious young woman in our hearts . Gone too soon but never forgotten. ♡ love you always, Linda, Dixie, & Dort.
Dixie DeLosh
Friend
June 29, 2020
We are so saddened that Sandi is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to you Steve and Debbe and your family. We love you, John and Christine Edmonds.
John and Christine Edmonds
Family
June 29, 2020
Sandi, you will be missed by so many friends and family! Rest in Piece my friend. Thoughts and prayers to the family!
Tina Bartholomew
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Sending prayers and love out to her family during this difficult time. I had the pleasure of working with Sandy. She always was smiling and laughing. She will be truly missed by her Republic Services Family.
Yakine Miller
Coworker
June 29, 2020
So sad to hear of Sandi passing. She was a very special person and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Norma Janis
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Sandy was a wonderful coworker and a really nice person. She will be missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Charlynn Hatch
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Sandi was an amazing co-worker. She was so bright and if she didn't have the answer to any of my 200 questions, she would help me find the answer. The last time we spoke we had each other laughing so hard we could barely speak. I am so grateful to have that memory of her. To her family - I will pray that you are given the strength that you need to get through this and for comfort to find your smile again.
Lauri Hunter
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Sandi, I am so lonely without you being here. We always helped each other, laughed a lot, shared good times & tough times too. I know you are here with me in spirit and in my heart. You're my BFF forever. "Everything's Gonna Be Alright"
Jeanine Johnson
Friend
June 28, 2020
Sandi - you will forever be loved and missed more than there are words to say. Squish your cheeks - with lots of love.
Aunt Kim
Family
June 28, 2020
To my beloved Sander. We had some great and funny talks. You will be missed. In out thoughts, always.
Dennis Emans
Family
June 28, 2020
Our hearts are filled with sadness at the news of your loss. We pray that God will hold you tightly in his arms and comfort you today and in the days to come. In Christian love and sympathy, Michael and Tara Luton.
Tara Luton
Friend
June 28, 2020
All of our family is lessened by her passing. May God continue to watch over her and the rest of her family.
Dave/Carol Hunt
Family
June 28, 2020
With our deepest sympathy for your lost, our prayers are with you.
Yolanda Moncayo
Friend
June 28, 2020
My deepest Sympathy to Steve and Debbe and the Family on the loss of Sandi.
AL ZEMOLA
June 28, 2020
My heart is so sad right now but the memories of you will last forever and I will bring them to mind many times in the future. I love you soooooooooo much. Grandma
Bernadette Emans
Grandchild
June 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this Debbi, Just know you all are in my thoughts and Prayers, Rest in Peace Sandi.
Brit&Linda Grenfell
June 28, 2020
Soo sorry to hear bout her death thoughts and prayers to your family
Gregory Lewis
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
Deb Seekings
Classmate
June 27, 2020
Scott Figgins
Classmate
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Grace and Jorge Suarez
Friend
June 27, 2020
Ron Pritchard
Classmate
June 27, 2020
I'm honored to have had the privilege to know Sandi. She was light hearted, good sense of humor, her laugh made me smile. Easy to talk to. And very intelligent. She will be missed very much. My condolences to her family.
Kim Bombara
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Ms. Sandi was one of the nicest people I ever met. She trained me well. She had the best smile.
Rhonda Harden
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Sandi was my coworker as we worked together. We shared many fun stories.We laughed together and shared things with each other.She will be missed rest In peace Sandi.Praying for your family and friends.
Nutasha
Coworker
June 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. She was a great babysitter to my daughters.
Alma Gay
Friend
June 27, 2020
My heart is with you right now. Sandi was a part of our lives for years. Wish I could be with you. You will always be love and be in my heart. Rest in peace sweetheart..
Richard Johnson
June 27, 2020
Sandi, you will be missed! Rest In Peace cuz!!!!
Shea Robbins
Family
June 27, 2020
I love you my shortcake.....
Aunt Tallcake
June 27, 2020
Out niece, cousin, shortcake.... we loved you so very much and our hearts are saddened by your loss. One day we'll see you in Heaven, but until that time we'll keep you in our hearts and our memories
Uncle Butch and Aunt Terri Jarrell
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
