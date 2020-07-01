HARRINGTON, Sandra Kaye of Tampa, Florida formerly of Davison, MI age 48, died Wednesday June 24, 2020. Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. No public services are being held. Those desiring may make contribution in Sandra's memory to your local animal shelter. Sandi was born in Flint, Michigan and had resided in Flint until relocating to Tampa, Florida in June 2016. She was a graduate of Davison High School Class of 1989. Sandi enjoyed crocheting, reading, writing, watching old sitcoms, and was a collector of cookbooks and penguins. Sandi truly loved her family, friends, Florida and the Tampa area. She was an avid animal lover and especially her spoiled little Chihuahua Charley. She was a hard worker and loved her work at Republic Services. She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Debbe (Steve) Pariseau; father, Craig Harrington; brother, Matthew (Elisha) Harrington; and grandmothers, Bernadette Emans, Gloria Harrington, and Margorie Pariseau. Also surviving are nephews, Frankie, Preston; BFF Jeanine Johnson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her Chihuahua Charley. Please share your condolences at: www.hansenfuneralhome.net
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.