HORNE, Sandra Marie 75, born in Willacoochee, GA, was called to Heaven March 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, David Horne; her daughter, Vickie Bugler; sister, Lucy Williamson; brother, Raymond Joiner; grandchildren, Deanna Haynie and Curtis Connell; and five great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed by all. She loved spending time with her flowers and taking care of her animals. Services to be held at Hillsboro Memorial on March 13 in Brandon, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020