NIYORK, Sandra J.
|
73, of Largo, was peacefully called home while surrounded by her family, Friday, March 29, 2019. Sandy is survived by her husband of 19,697 days (almost 54 years), Bud Niyork, and other loving family members. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 2 pm at Gulf Coast Church in Largo. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for service details, video tribute and to share memories.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019