RUTLEDGE, Sandra Jean (Christopher) "Sandy"



79, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019. Sandy was born April 27, 1939 in Rich Hill, Missouri. Sandy was raised in Rich Hill and Kansas City, Missouri then moved to Wichita, Kansas after she was married. She also lived with her husband, James Norman Rutledge and children in Boulder, Colorado and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1972, they relocated to St. Petersburg. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Santford and Frances Christopher; her brother, Robert Christopher; her first husband, James Norman Rutledge (married 31 years) and her second husband, Robert Klos. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Goding (Rutledge) and her husband Jon Goding; son, James Mark Rutledge; five grandchildren, Eric Goding, Rachel Goding, Emily Grace Rutledge, James William Rutledge, and Elizabeth Kate Rutledge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. ML King St. N. Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a funeral service at First United Methodist Church 212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 am followed by a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or . Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at:



