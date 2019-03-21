Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra K. WOOD. View Sign

WOOD, Sandra K.



80, of Valrico, FL, passed away March 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 29, 1938 in Pontiac MI, to parents Theural and Margorie Bisel, she married her husband of nearly 60 years, Jarvis D. Wood on July 12, 1959. She is survived by her husband; children, Dee Ann Wood and Jay D. Wood and grandson, Jason D. Wood. Sandra graduated from Ball State in Muncie IN, with a degree in speech and hearing therapy. Sandra was a kind, loving and wonderfully funny lady. She always saw the silver lining throughout her life. Her family was what meant most to Sandy and she was always there for them. She was also a true friend and a great poker player. She will be missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to know her.

