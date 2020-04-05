KELLY, Sandra Carol 75, passed away April 1, 2020. As a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and former resident of Clearwater, FL, she was a dedicated and loving wife to Thomas M. Kelly, who predeceased her. She is survived by her three sons, Rob Kelly (Denise) of Greer, SC; Ron Kelly, and Thomas "T.K." Kelly (Kelly) all of Florida; one brother, James Delavalle of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and one sister, Doris Fowler of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020