Sandra KELLY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra KELLY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

KELLY, Sandra Carol 75, passed away April 1, 2020. As a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and former resident of Clearwater, FL, she was a dedicated and loving wife to Thomas M. Kelly, who predeceased her. She is survived by her three sons, Rob Kelly (Denise) of Greer, SC; Ron Kelly, and Thomas "T.K." Kelly (Kelly) all of Florida; one brother, James Delavalle of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and one sister, Doris Fowler of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.