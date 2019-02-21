Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. "Sandy" DONALDSON. View Sign

DONALDSON, Sandra L.



"Sandy" 79, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Kindred Hospital, Tampa. The Celebration of Life will be 1-3 pm, at New Beginnings Christian Church, Tampa. Sandy was born Oct. 22, 1939 to Roland and Helen Daniels in Danvers, Illinois. She was preceded in death by husband, George, and sister, Kay Swearingen. She is survived by one sister, Debra Durbin of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her circle of great friends, and all the children she had cared for. Sandy was a beautician for many years, and most recently worked for Publix in Tampa. She was in the church choir, and a TOPS member. Sandy enjoyed time with family and friends, reading, and loved her vacations to the beach with her friend, Carol. Memorials may be donated to GiGi's Playhouse, Tampa, or to the church.

