CARR, Sandra Lee
passed away peacefully at home in Tampa, FL, May 20, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA, October 22, 1945. Sandra is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, William "Buster" Carr; her two children, Thad Carr (Jennifer) and Jenn Hunt (Jeff); grandsons, Hunter, Drew, and Max. Services will be held privately. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077 or http://www.arthritis.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019