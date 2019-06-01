Sandra Lee CARR

Obituary
CARR, Sandra Lee

passed away peacefully at home in Tampa, FL, May 20, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA, October 22, 1945. Sandra is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, William "Buster" Carr; her two children, Thad Carr (Jennifer) and Jenn Hunt (Jeff); grandsons, Hunter, Drew, and Max. Services will be held privately. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077 or http://www.arthritis.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019
