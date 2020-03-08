MANSFIELD, Sandra Harrah Todd 80, passed away March 4, 2020 in Dunwoody, GA. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Don Mansfield; her daughter, Lea Avery; her son, Patrick Todd (Renee); her grandchildren, Paris, Sydney, and Madison Avery, Hayden and Hayley Todd; and her sister, Patty Harrah Pate. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, attended Bowling Green College high, and graduated from Western Kentucky University. Throu-ghout her high school and college years Sandy was a leader, cheerleader, and known for her kind and charismatic personality. She was a teacher in McMinnville, TN. In Pinellas County Sandy made a positive difference in many people's lives by being a teacher and Assistant Principal. She earned a Masters' Degree in order to increase her expertise as a Learning Disabilities Specialist. She touched the lives of all those she came in contact with and she will be greatly missed. Although Sandy received many accolades for her beauty, personality, and leadership, she never understood why she received that type of attention. Service will be held at 11 am March 11 at Reese Funeral Home, Seminole followed by interment at Serenity Gardens, Largo.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020