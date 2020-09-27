Sandra McLAUGHLIN

McLAUGHLIN, Sandra Catherine (Thorpe) "Sandy" of Indian Rocks Beach, formerly of Chapeltown, England, died suddenly at home September 18, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved, her friend and ex-husband, Bruce McLaughlin of Indian Rocks Beach; her son, Paul Geoffrey Young; and her sister, Patricia Athey both of Chapeltown; a granddaughter; two great-grand-children; four other siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandy's career included working for CEA Associates, Suncoast Hospice and Bruce McLaughlin Consulting. She loved her cats and her home country. She is sorely missed. A funeral and interment are scheduled for September 28, 2020, at 2 pm, at Serenity Gardens , 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. Serenity Funeral Home



