1/
Sandra McLAUGHLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McLAUGHLIN, Sandra Catherine (Thorpe) "Sandy" of Indian Rocks Beach, formerly of Chapeltown, England, died suddenly at home September 18, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved, her friend and ex-husband, Bruce McLaughlin of Indian Rocks Beach; her son, Paul Geoffrey Young; and her sister, Patricia Athey both of Chapeltown; a granddaughter; two great-grand-children; four other siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandy's career included working for CEA Associates, Suncoast Hospice and Bruce McLaughlin Consulting. She loved her cats and her home country. She is sorely missed. A funeral and interment are scheduled for September 28, 2020, at 2 pm, at Serenity Gardens , 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. Serenity Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved