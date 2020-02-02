Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Sandra Moody

Sandra Moody Obituary
MOODY, Sandra Elaine (Lister) of St. Petersburg, passed away on Thursday January 23, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH to the late Royal G. Lister and Inez Lister (Peg) on November 25, 1936. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family. She was a longtime member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She served in different capacities as an officer in the many chapters in Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina. She was a current member of the Preceptor Eta Sigma chapter in New Port Richey, Florida; also, a member of North Bay Community Church of Clearwater, Florida. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Donald Andrew Moody of 50 years; daughters, Vicky L. Dvorak (Charlotte, NC), Lisa I. Everitt (Mark) (Shreve, OH), and Elaine S. Crump (Alan) (Salisbury, NC); and her sons, Paul G. Ramsey (Los Angeles, CA) and Mark R. Moody (St. Petersburg, FL). She also has numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Family will be having a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations to be made to the local Humane Society and Suncoast Hospice. Anderson McQueen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
