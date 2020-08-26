Sandra Nied

NIED, Sandra K. 67, of Tampa, FL entered into rest August 20, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She was born to the late Lloyd J. Davis, Sr. and Wilma R. (Davis) Hughes in Johnson City, TN. She is also predeceased by her sisters, Karen Davis and Shelia Russell. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Robert M. Nied; daughter, Angie Reynolds; and grandsons, Jordan and Justin Kane of Byron, GA; sister, Cindy Thurlow of Blountville; brother, Butch Davis; sisters, Sonya Carden, Lisa Richardson, and Nancy Eddins all of Johnson City, TN. Sandra was a child of God. She had an immense love for Jesus and exemplified his love in her daily life. She was beginning her fourth year of Bible College. She attended daily prayer meetings and enjoyed serving with her church family. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She gave of herself to ensure the joy of her family and friends. She was the church and her light shines on us today and always. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 pm at Grace and Faith Church, 12749 W. Hillsborough Ave., Suite D, Tampa FL 33635. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations be made in her name to the church. Donations may be mailed or received online at graceandfaith.church.



