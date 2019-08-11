PETERSON, Sandra "Sandy" 73, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, July 7,2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Peterson; sons, Gregory, Billy, Kenny (Kim); daughter, Brenda Molina (George) all of St. Petersburg; brothers, George (Janet), Joseph (Dot); sister, Liz Myers; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. No services will be held to respect Sandy's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations please be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), an organization near and dear to her heart. To donate please visit the website, Nami-Pinellas.org and follow the steps.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019