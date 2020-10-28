Sandra SCOTT

SCOTT, Sandra Kaye 78, of Tampa, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 9, 1942 in Tulsa, OK. She grew up and spent much of her life in Houston, Texas. She went to work for Occidental Chemical Corporation in 1968 in accounting. She was transferred to Tampa in 1982 as a Supply and Distribution Product Manager. In 1991, she was transferred to Dallas and then retired in 1999 after 31 years and returned to Tampa. Sandra was a very active, independent, strong woman with a selfless heart. She was a founding member of Van Dyke Methodist Church and served on the Board of Young Life Tampa for several years. She also served on the Board for Directors for Occidental's Credit Union in Houston. Sandra enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling especially with her brother, Randy, decorating, and traveling. She has been to all 50 states, 21 Caribbean/Bahama Islands, six Canadian providences, 13 countries in Europe, five Mexican states, and one Polynesian Island. She believed, "Travel opens the eyes in every way and enriches your life." Her sand collection from beaches around the world is quite impressive. She also collected postcards. Sandra not only enjoyed traveling with her family but also her close friends known as the "Oxy Morons." She was preceded in death by her father, William Randolph Nelson and her brother, William Randolph Nelson II of Tampa. She is survived by her Tampa family; mother, Margaret Ruth Nelson; husband, Robert Scott; her two daughters, Janice Ferguson Hawkins (husband, David), and Leslee Coppock (husband, Ed); her grandchildren, Julianna Ferguson, Makenna Ferguson, Kyle Coppock, and Dana Kate Coppock, love their "Nana" dearly. She also has numerous family members and friends in Houston as well. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 14, 10:30 am, in her backyard.



