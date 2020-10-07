Sandra SMITH

SMITH, Sandra Kay 79, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice. She is predeceased by her parents and two sisters of Zanesville, OH. She is survived by her spouse, Jeff Smith; her daughter, Diana Stewart; grandson, Damien Lee; three stepchildren; six stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Sandra retired from the St. Petersburg Times. Donations to Suncoast Hospice, Empath Health or your local hospice can be made in her memory.



