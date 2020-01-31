Sandra SPIVEY

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL
34655
(727)-376-7824
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
Obituary
SPIVEY, Sandra 86, of Citrus Park, passed away with her family at her side on Sunday January 26, 2020. She was a retired Hillsborough County school bus driver for 21 years and business owner of Spivey Utility Construction Company for 32 years. She loved to be with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Dan (Ann), Jimbo (Denise), Tim, Steve, and Colette (David) Lazar; her 10 grandchildren, Steve (Courtney), Matt (Nicole), Joseph (Ashlie), Mitchell (Kimberly), Kendra (Jordan) Vancha, Cory, Colena, Colesa, Cody, Jarryd; 12 great-grand- children, Mason, McKinley, Taylor, Trenton, Hallie Mae, Cory, Luke, Bryson, Cailin, Charlie, Sarah; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday February 3 from 12-2 pme, with funeral services begining at 2 pm, at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks to donate to charities such as the and Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
