Sandra WEST

WEST, Sandra N. "Sandy" 82, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Clearwater, passed away August 11, 2020. Born in White Plains, NY. She attended Coral Gables High School, Syracuse University, and University of South Florida. She was a Special Education teacher at UPARC and Paul B. Stephens in Clearwater, before retiring. She was an active member, choir member, and former music director of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg. For many years she was a member of Suncoast Singers community chorus, the group also performed at Carnegie Hall. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Survived by her children, Mike Proper, St. Petersburg, David Nielsen, Jacksonville, Eric Nielsen, Asheville, and Lisa Borges, Boston. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation . ( https://thearctbfoundation.org/donations/tributary-donations/ ) Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home



