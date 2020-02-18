Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra WESTALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WESTALL, Sandra Jean 80, of Stokesdale, NC passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, February 23, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception in the church fellowship hall. Sandra was born on January 31, 1940 in Rochester, NY to the late William H. Thornton and Janice K. Thornton. She grew up in Miami, FL and lived many years in Spruce Pine, NC where she drove a school bus and taught many kids to swim. Sandra realized her life-long dream of becoming a teacher after decades of fighting for her education. Ten years after graduating from Miami High School with only a second-grade reading level, she learned she had dyslexia as well as other severe learning disabilities. After years of hard work and never giving up, she earned her Bachelor's degree from Mars Hill College. In 1989, she earned her Master's degree in learning disabilities from Appalachian State University and in 1990, and earned her second Master's degree in the treatment of the emotionally disturbed from Western Carolina University. She spent most of her career advocating for and teaching children with severe learning and emotional disabilities in St. Petersburg, FL. She was honored to travel to Russia, Lithuania, and China to lecture about her personal experiences with learning disabilities. After retiring, Sandra moved to Stokesdale, NC and began teaching children her love of sewing. She was an active member of her church and a member of the handbell choir. Sandra is survived by her two sons, William Thornton Westall of Morganton, NC and Robert Theodore Westall and wife, Melissa of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Peyton, Evan, and Luke Westall; brother, Tom Thornton and wife, Irmgard of St. Petersburg, FL; sister-in-law, Barbara Thornton of St. Petersburg, FL; and sister, Linda Lester of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. The family would like to thank Richland Place and Hospice of Greensboro, NC for their loving care of Sandra. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357 Forbis & Dick of Stokesdale is serving the Westall family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at

