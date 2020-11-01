WHITNEY, Sandra Marie October 18, 2020, losing her battle with mesothelioma. She is survived by her husband, William Whitney, of Palm Harbor; daughter and granddaughter, Tiffany and Kaylee Sroka of Inverness; son, Phillip Sroka; and mother, Jacqueline Cesna, both of Palm Harbor; brother, Leo Cesna (Bethany) of Tampa; aunt, Aldona Cesna of St. Pete Beach; uncle, Joseph Cesna (Sophie) of Niles, IL, and aunt, Sylvia Wenta of Chicago, IL, as well as many cousins residing predominately in the Chicago area. Sandy will be missed by her many friends and colleagues at St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Petersburg, where she served as a Charge Nurse for over 20 years. Sandy's life will be celebrated at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33709 on November 7 at 2:30 pm. Memorial Park



