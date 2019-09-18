WILLIAMS, Sandra D. 60, passed away Thursday September 12, 2019. Sandra was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Sandra was a graduate of the 1977 class of Boca Ciega H.S. She was a faithful employee of Suntrust Bank for over 20 years and a member of the Pasadena Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Sandra is preceded in death by father, John White; mother, Elizabeth White; husband, Walter Williams; son, Xavier Williams; and sister, Sabrina Manning. She is survived by son, Mallory Wiliams; grandchildren, Sasha Williams, Aaliyah Williams, and Elijah Williams; also siblings, Alveria Redding, Lasonya Taylor, Ernest Brockington Jr., Andrea Sterling, Lisa Corbett, Alexander White, Stephen White, and Candida Williams. Services for Sandra will be held at 1 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1219 53rd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019