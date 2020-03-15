WILSON, Sandra Lynn (Hanselman) 73, passed away on March 12, 2020 after a five year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Battle Creek, MI, and adopted at birth by Dorothy and George Hanselman of Kalamazoo, MI. When Lynne was 12, the family moved to Belleair, FL. After attending local schools, she graduated from Howey Academy, in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL. She married Bill Wilson of Tampa, and moved to Gainesville where he was a student, and worked as a medical assistant until the birth of their daughter, Sarah. They returned to Tampa where she was a homemaker, Girl Scout leader, and volunteer. Later, she developed a passion for African Violets, and over the years was president of the Tampa African Violet Society, the African Violet Council of Florida, and the Dixie African Violet Society, which includes all of the southern states. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William L Wilson; her daughter, Sarah Anne Wilson and son-in-law, Evan Shurak; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Leonard Zitnik; and nieces and nephew Wendy, Lisa, and Jackson. In deference to the current virus problem, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to avoid travel and being in a large group. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center for everything they did to help Lynne.

