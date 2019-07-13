ZAPPINI, Sandra (Fox)
of High Springs, Florida died in Gainesville, Florida on July 10, 2019. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida to Samuel Smallwood Fox and Virginia Mueller Fox, she graduated from the University of South Florida. She was the devoted wife of James Daniel Zappini; loving mother of Averie Ruth Zappini; loving stepmother of Kaley Clark (Cody); and loving step-grandmother of Cayden Clark. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Fox (Dennis Hartin) and Virginia McNamee (Michael); nieces and nephews, Sara Studwell (Jason), Tyler McNamee, Hannah McNamee, and Samuel Fox-Hartin, and brother-in-law, David Zappini. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11 am at the Gazebo at City Hall, 23718 West US Highway 27, High Springs, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice of Gainesville (beyourhaven.org) or any .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 13, 2019