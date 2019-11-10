COSENZA, Sandy Dominick 87, of Largo, Florida passed away November 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; two daughters, Deborah Baccellieri and Linda Cosenza; as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sandy's passion for business began when he first joined his father in ownership of the Berlin Plumbing and Heating Supply at 19 years of age. He later moved to Florida and started Florida Business Group which he successfully ran and operated until the age of 84 along with his wife and daughter, Linda. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, Florida on Saturday, November 16 at 1 pm with a Celebration of Life following at the reception center. Please see the full obituary at GrassoFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019