CLARK, Saprena
60, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned April 14, 2019. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, a mother, four brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other loving relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, April 20, 11 am, at New Beginnings Community Church. Visitation, Friday, April 19, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm, at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019