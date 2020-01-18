BROOKS, Sara (Gervais) "Sally" 81, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, January 10, 2020, in Tampa Florida. Sally is preceded in death by her father, William B. Goggins and her mother, Sara K. Allen-Goggins. She is survived by her three children, Michael and Lori Gervais, Mary Ann Levine and Susan and James Snedeker. Grandma Sally's grandchildren are Sara Ashley Walker, Michael and Tina Gervais, Andrew Gervais, Mark Beasley, Jared and Kate Gervais, Lindsay and Jim Lorusso, J.C. Snedeker, and Taylor Snedeker. Great- grandchildren are Desmond Saccone, Arianna and Mark Beasley III, Hunter and Lacey Lorusso, and Ollie and Max Gervais. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10110 N. Central Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am. A reception will follow after the mass.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020