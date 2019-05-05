Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Carolyn "Callie" (Davis) NICHOLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Davis) "Callie" passed away "Children's Day" May 1, 2019. "Callie," daughter of Sara and John Davis, was born March 21, 1922 in Milledgeville, GA. In 1937, her family moved to Tampa and bought a home in New Suburb Beautiful. Carolyn graduated from Plant High School and Florida State College for Women (1944), where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She is predeceased by husband, John Ross Nicholson. She earned her doctorate degree at University of North Texas in 1972. Her affiliations were Phi Delta Kappa-Professional Women of America, Bayshore Baptist Church, Amaryllis Garden Circle, Tampa Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., Friday Morning Musicale, and West Hillsboro Retired Educators. Survivors include children, Rebecca, Laura, John, Wendy, Ross and Carolyn; cousins, Camellia Monroe of Jacksonville, FL and Henry Precht of Maryland; cousin-in-law, Gay Robbins; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019

