Sara Clark

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
5th Ave Baptist Church
4901 5th Ave N.
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
5th Ave Baptist Church
4901 5th Ave N.
Obituary
CLARK, Sara Elizabeth 95, of St. Petersburg passed away on November 16, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Bill, Bob and Tom; five grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Francis W. "Jack" Clark Jr.; sisters, Betty and Peggy; brothers, Bill and James; and grandson, Scott. There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 23 at 12:30 pm followed by a service at 1 pm at 5th Ave Baptist Church, 4901 5th Ave N. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019
