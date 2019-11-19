CLARK, Sara Elizabeth 95, of St. Petersburg passed away on November 16, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Bill, Bob and Tom; five grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Francis W. "Jack" Clark Jr.; sisters, Betty and Peggy; brothers, Bill and James; and grandson, Scott. There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 23 at 12:30 pm followed by a service at 1 pm at 5th Ave Baptist Church, 4901 5th Ave N. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019