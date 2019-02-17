Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara ISMIRLIAN. View Sign

ISMIRLIAN, Sara



85, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 2, 2018. She was a passionate and unforgettable woman. She read and spoke four languages. She loved reading, cooking, and bingo. She rooted for the underdog, and deeply believed in the power of the vote and human kindness. But most of all, Sara loved helping people. She is predeceased by her son, Nuri; her husband, Elia; her sister, Irina; and her brother, Arthur. She is survived by her brother, Stephan; her daughter, Brighitte; her son-in-law, Bill; her son's widow, Cristin; her five grandchildren, Ryan, Taryn, Claire, Chloe, and Tess; and scores of friends and relatives from California to Romania, her birth place. All are welcomed to come celebrate her life at an open house Saturday, February 23, at Five Towns, Exeter Building, 5379 Terrace Park Drive N., St. Petersburg 33709 between 2-5 pm.

ISMIRLIAN, Sara85, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 2, 2018. She was a passionate and unforgettable woman. She read and spoke four languages. She loved reading, cooking, and bingo. She rooted for the underdog, and deeply believed in the power of the vote and human kindness. But most of all, Sara loved helping people. She is predeceased by her son, Nuri; her husband, Elia; her sister, Irina; and her brother, Arthur. She is survived by her brother, Stephan; her daughter, Brighitte; her son-in-law, Bill; her son's widow, Cristin; her five grandchildren, Ryan, Taryn, Claire, Chloe, and Tess; and scores of friends and relatives from California to Romania, her birth place. All are welcomed to come celebrate her life at an open house Saturday, February 23, at Five Towns, Exeter Building, 5379 Terrace Park Drive N., St. Petersburg 33709 between 2-5 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close