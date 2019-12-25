KENFIELD, Sara Key 95, of St. Petersburg, died at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, she attended local schools and St. Petersburg Junior College and then went on to earn a B.S. in Nursing at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. She later became a founding member of St. Petersburg Visiting Nurses Association and taught at Mound Park Hospital. She also worked with her beloved husband, Fred H. Kenfield, at their funeral home. She was active in St. Vincent's Episcopal Church, St. Petersburg Garden Club (Jungle Circle), P.E.O. Chapter BC, The Salty Sisters and the Junior League, and was a member of the DAR, the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and other organizations. She was a kind, generous and welcoming person with a great love of life. Sara is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her brothers, Richard G. and Ben T. Key. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Kenfield (Guy Clumpner) and Joyce Curvin (Chris Curvin); and her four grandsons. The family will host a visitation from 5-7 pm on Sunday, December 29 at Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Vincent's Episcopal Church, 5441 9th Avenue N, St. Petersburg, followed by a recep- tion in the parish hall. See the full obituary and guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 25, 2019