WILLIAMS, Sara Lou (Devoe)



was born April 27, 1930 and passed away April 20, 2019. Sara was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Della Myers Devoe and Ivan Devoe. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Devoe. Sara graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a degree in elementary education. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduating, Sara traveled to Japan and taught school. She returned and followed her brother, Don, to St. Petersburg. She taught at Lakewood Elementary, then met and married St. Petersburg native, Harold Williams, O.D. Sara took a break from teaching to raise their two children, Amy and Todd Williams. Sara returned to teaching as a language arts teacher at Bear Creek Elementary, from where she retired after teaching for a total of 35 years. Sara is survived by her two children, daughter, Amy Simpson (Robert) and son, Todd Williams (Laurie). She had six grandchildren, Andrew Palmer, Emily Palmer, Madeline Williams, Julia Williams, Shelby Simpson, and Jack Simpson; one great-grandson, Bennett Palmer; nephew, Pat Williams; niece, Alice Williams; and nephews, Scott Devoe and David Devoe. It was hard to go anywhere in St. Petersburg without running into a neighbor, a friend, or one of the hundreds of grown up school children who clearly regarded Sara very highly. A memorial Service for Sara will be held Saturday May 4, 10 am, at Faith Community Church, 11501 Walker Ave., Seminole, Florida 33772. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Sara's memory to the .

