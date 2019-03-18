Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Louise BOWEN. View Sign

BOWEN, Sara Louise



was known by family and friends as "Louise". She passed away February 28, 2019, at the age of 62. She is survived by her cousins, Sara Geltz, (Ted), Jan Hawthorne; second cousins who were like grandchildren, Tad Geltz, (Erika), Mitchell Geltz, (Ashlee), Adam Geltz,(Amanda), Will Hawthorne, (Allyson), Laura Hawthorne, John Hawthorne; and five grandnieces and nephew, Hadlee Grimes-Geltz, Hardison Geltz, Pallen Louise Geltz, Mattie Grimes-Geltz, Miller Phillips-Geltz, Aubrey Hawthorne, Heidi Hawthorne.



She was a passionate nurse and educator, which was evident in a lifetime devoted to the service and education of others.



Over the last eight years, Professor Bowen taught countless nursing students in Pediatrics, Pharmacology and Clinical Simulation at South University in Tampa. Louise had her ARNP, MSN and was in the final stages of pursuing her doctoral degree. She is an alumni of Case Western Reserve University and Walden University. Prior to teaching, she worked many years in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. She was instrumental in setting up the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Transport Team as the Transport Team Director.



Louise passionately volunteered her time and resources to the Florida Cocker Spaniel Rescue. Over the years, she continually fostered dogs, providing them with love and security in her Largo home. She often cared for dogs with special needs, keeping them comfortable and happy in their advanced years.



As her students continue the work of serving others through their nursing careers, Louise's legacy will continue. She had a good sense of humor and a hearty laugh. She will be fondly remembered and missed in the hearts of friends, family, coworkers, faculty and students.



Graveside services will be held March 29, 2019, 11:30 am at Sarasota Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Florida Cocker Spaniel Rescue, 23154 St George Pl, Land O Lakes, FL 34639,

