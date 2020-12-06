1/1
Sara REID
1924 - 2020
REID, Sara Grantham passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020. Sara was born Feb. 29, 1924 in St. Petersburg, to John Lloyd Grantham and Sara Thomson, early settlers in the small town of Waukeenah, FL. She lived all of her 96 years in St. Petersburg and was co-owner of Ace Beauty Company from 1952-2000. She loved painting and collecting antiques. She was partner with two of her best friends in the Weathervane Antique Shop. She also enjoyed boating with her late husband of 73 years, Leighton, and was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. She is survived by her son, Robert; three grandchildren, Robert, Stacey and Brithanny; three great-grandchildren, Tevis, Chase, and Summer; and great-great-grandchildren, Zylar and Jace. A graveside service has been at Royal Palm Cemetery.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
