Sarah E. DORSETT


1933 - 2019
DORSETT, Sarah E.

passed away June 2, 2019. Born November 22, 1933, she was predeceased by her parents, Bud and Win Richardson and husband, Jim Dorsett. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Jr) Dorsett and Teri L. (Jack) Peak; grandchildren, Sara E. (Adam) McLear, Jason E Chalkley and great- grandchildren, Jacob, Rachel and Trevor Chalkley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice/Empath Health.

Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019
