|
|
FLOURNOY, Sarah Lassiter passed away December 12, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 84. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Charles; their infant son, Craig; and her parents, Gussie and William Ette Lassiter of Fadette, AL and Largo, FL. For Sarah, family always came first. She is survived by three children and their families, Chuck Flournoy, his wife Kathy Kilcher and their son Charlie; Renee Voss, her husband Jeff and their daughters Amanda and Katherine; and Ken Flournoy and his wife Lynda Richards. She is also survived by her four siblings, Melba Huettig (Bill, deceased), Peggy Jackson (Hollis), Madison Lassiter (Wanda, deceased) and Kermit Lassiter (Carol) and beloved nieces and nephews. Sarah was a proud graduate of Largo High School. She treasured her friendships with her classmates and Charles's classmates all of her life. She loved Largo's "Cracker Suppers" and was a member of the Largo Historical Society. After moving to Dunedin in 1974, she became involved with the Junior League and was a long-time member of North Dunedin Baptist Church. In 2000, Sarah retired from a distinguished career in the Pinellas County School System. She served on the office staff of San Jose Elementary and as the founding Secretary of both Leila Davis Elementary and the Robinson Challenge School. Her support of students, parents, administrators and faculty was legendary. In her retirement, Sarah was an avid collectibles dealer and became an unofficial ambassador for downtown Dunedin from her booth at the Old Feed Store. The family wishes to express its gratitude to Dr. Ball and the staff at Florida Cancer Specialists in Countryside. We are also grateful to the caregivers from Seniors Helping Seniors, Gerrianne, Val, Carol, Ginny and Priscilla. Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the Largo Area Historical Society (P.O. Box 1984, Largo, FL 33779) or North Dunedin Baptist Church. Visitation is Monday, December 16 from 4-6 pm at Moss Feaster, 1320 Main St., Dunedin. A service in celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 1 pm at North Dunedin Baptist Church, with a graveside service to follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. Moss Feaster Dunedin Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019