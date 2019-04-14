Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Giddens Wahl. View Sign

WAHL, Sarah Giddens



of Tampa died April 6, 2019. Mrs. Wahl was born November 5, 1928 to Alliene and Henry C Giddens Jr. She was the granddaughter of Sallie and Henry C. Giddens Sr. and Leo and G.T. Henderson Sr., prominent pioneer families of early Tampa. Mrs. Wahl attended local schools, graduating from H.B. Plant Hight School in 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Brenau University in Gainesville, GA. During her years as a student, she was Editor of all three of Brenau's major college publications; a member of Alpha Delta National Journalism Fraternity, the senior Honor Society, and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. Mrs. Wahl was a Gasparilla Debutante in 1948. She was also a former member of the Spinster's Club, The Junior League of Tampa, The Guilders of the Tampa Bay Art Center, and the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. While living in St. Petersburg, Mrs. Wahl was active in The Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts and the Children's Hospital Guild. At the time of her death she was a member of The Chiselers at the University of Tampa and St. John's Episcopal Church. In 1953, Sarah married her first husband, Palmer Lee Schroder, a special agent with the FBI from Cranford, NJ. Sarah and Palmer had a daughter, Ceslie Alliene Schroder who passed away at the age of 52. Mr. Schroder died in 1963. In 1974, Sarah married Bert Allen Wahl, Senior Vice President of the First Florida Bank. Mr. Wahl passed away in 2003. A memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 S. Orleans Ave., Tampa FL 33606 at 10 am Monday, April 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John's Episcopal Church or the .

WAHL, Sarah Giddensof Tampa died April 6, 2019. Mrs. Wahl was born November 5, 1928 to Alliene and Henry C Giddens Jr. She was the granddaughter of Sallie and Henry C. Giddens Sr. and Leo and G.T. Henderson Sr., prominent pioneer families of early Tampa. Mrs. Wahl attended local schools, graduating from H.B. Plant Hight School in 1946. In 1950, she graduated from Brenau University in Gainesville, GA. During her years as a student, she was Editor of all three of Brenau's major college publications; a member of Alpha Delta National Journalism Fraternity, the senior Honor Society, and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. Mrs. Wahl was a Gasparilla Debutante in 1948. She was also a former member of the Spinster's Club, The Junior League of Tampa, The Guilders of the Tampa Bay Art Center, and the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. While living in St. Petersburg, Mrs. Wahl was active in The Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts and the Children's Hospital Guild. At the time of her death she was a member of The Chiselers at the University of Tampa and St. John's Episcopal Church. In 1953, Sarah married her first husband, Palmer Lee Schroder, a special agent with the FBI from Cranford, NJ. Sarah and Palmer had a daughter, Ceslie Alliene Schroder who passed away at the age of 52. Mr. Schroder died in 1963. In 1974, Sarah married Bert Allen Wahl, Senior Vice President of the First Florida Bank. Mr. Wahl passed away in 2003. A memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 S. Orleans Ave., Tampa FL 33606 at 10 am Monday, April 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John's Episcopal Church or the . www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close