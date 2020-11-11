1/1
Sarah JOHNSON
1950 - 2020
JOHNSON, Sarah "Sally" (Grow) 69, our beloved wife, mom and grandmother, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born to the late Robert and Sarah Grow, December 25, 1950 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was preceded in death by her sister, Robyn Antonovich. Sally is survived by her loving husband, Jim; daughter, Erika (Leon); granddaughter, Brooke; brothers-in-law, John, Jack (Lisa), Tom (Sue) and many extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12 pm at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. A Memorial service will follow at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to The American Heart Assoc or Moffitt Cancer Center.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Garden of Memories
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Garden of Memories
