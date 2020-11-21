DEAN Ed.D., Sarah K. Professor Emerita of Human Development died in her St. Petersburg home November 13, 2020. A beloved member of the Eckerd College Community for over 30 years, she made a deep impact on her staff, students, and colleagues through the various roles in which she served. A life-long learner, Dr. Dean earned degrees from Georgetown College, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Vanderbilt University, and Nova University. In her retirement address in 1997, "Dean Dean" as she was affectionately called, quoted the poet Robert Browning, saying, "the prize is in the process." Her life was particularly enriched by prizing the process of advocating for women in leadership. Generous, compassionate, patient, wise, and when necessary an assertive professional, Sarah K. Dean was intensely student-centered throughout her career. She understood that personal development does not end by completing a formal course of study, and continued to mentor alumni who often stayed in touch for years after graduation. Sarah Dean is survived by her brother, David Dean (Carolyn) of Springfield, TN, and by an extended family of beloved nieces, nephews, students, neighbors, and devoted friends. All these are grateful to care-givers George and Sheila King, and Yolanda Trotman whose commitment to her independent spirit and general well-being helped her to remain at home with her beloved companion, Joey, a dark-haired and even-tempered Poodle. A virtual memorial service is being planned for Saturday, November 28 at 2 pm. Contact mdean@mit.edu to request a Zoom link. Please send correspondence to David Dean, 6851 N. Pearson Rd. Springfield, TN 37172. Donations in her honor can be made to Eckerd College.



