Sarah Kiney
1939 - 2020
KINEY, Sarah Eleanor 80, died peacefully on May 4, 2020, with her husband and daughters by her side. She was born June 9, 1939, in Blowing Rock, NC, to the late Lloyd and Alma (Benfield) Robbins. A graduate of Blowing Rock High School, she went on to attend Mars Hill College and Milligan College. Eleanor, as she was known, loved music. She served several churches in Blowing Rock and Charlotte, NC as organist. She also played the piano, handbells, and sang in the church choir. While on a cruise to the Bahamas with some girlfriends, she met her future husband. Their long distance relationship eventually led her to St. Petersburg, Florida and their marriage in November of 1965. She was a faithful member of North East Park Baptist church for over 50 years. She taught graded choirs and pre-school Sunday school classes for many of those years. Her heart for missions also inspired her to work with Girls in Action and Child Evangelism Fellowship, teaching children about Jesus and world missions. In her retirement years, she partnered with her husband to serve Operation Christmas Child, speaking in local area churches and supervising a shoebox collection center for over 10 years. Eleanor worked at the St. Petersburg City Hall, North Shore Elementary School as a paraprofessional, and at Euclid Student Services for the Pinellas County School System. Her life was marked by service to others. She faithfully served her family and her church. She was hospitable and frequently opened her home to others. She enjoyed being part of the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Robbins Taylor, Josephine Robbins Cessna, Alice Robbins Newton; brother, Jack Robbins; and nieces, Donna Cessna and Janey Robbins Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Terrence F. Kiney; her daughters, Patricia (Butch) Ross and Sarah (Timothy) Fary; and four grandchildren, Malcolm, Madeline, Patrick, and Eleanor "Ella". She was also loved by her nephews and nieces, Charles Cessna, Karyn (Kiney) Maughon, Allison Richter, Jana Moody, and Richard Coffey and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Operation Christmas Child at Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences can be shared at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
