David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-381-4911

of Seminole, died June 5, 2019. Born in Lebanon, Connecticut in 1934, to Morris and Helen Levita, Sally grew up on a dairy farm surrounded by her three sisters and their parents. Sally earned her BA at Eastern Connecticut University and her MA at the University of Connecticut. She taught for 25 years in Connecticut and New Jersey. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Mensa.



Sally and her husband, William E. Swale "Bill" sailed to Florida from Connecticut, settled in Tierra Verde, moved to Pasadena, where they lived until Bill's death in 2004. Sally resided at Freedom Square in Seminole until recently.



Sally is survived by niece, Mindy Carson of Connecticut; nephew, Abe Carson of New York; and cousins, Natalie Spickler, Geri, and Bob Benne, Mitchell and Elaine Weinberg, Mark and Pam Weinberg, and their children. Living in Florida are nieces and nephews, William and Patti Anne Costello, Lois and William Elwood, Patricia and Douglas Bell, and Bill Turner. In Texas, are Don and Pat Costello. Additionally, Sally leaves behind grandchildren, Bill and Darlene Swale, Bob and Jackie Swale, Linda Campbell as well as several great-grandchildren.



During her many years in Florida, Sally volunteered at Palms of Pasadena Hospital and the St. Petersburg Garden Club. She was a member of the Congregation B'Nai Israel, Hadassah, St. Petersburg Sail and Power Squadron, and the Association of Retired Teachers. Sally also enjoyed sailing with her husband, tennis, calligraphy, cooking, baking, and sewing.



Donations may be made in Sally's memory to the Congregation B'Nai Israel and Suncoast Hospice.



