Sarah WITTSTRUCK
1937 - 2020
WITTSTRUCK, Sarah Jane died at home October 14, 2020. She was born in St. Petersburg to Jack and Mary Wittstruck in 1937 and is predeceased by her sister, Mary Ann Shaffer; and her brother, Thomas Wittstruck. Sarah graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, GA, in May 1959, and made her career in social work at the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County. After she retired from JWB, she obtained her Master's Degree at USF, and started her second career as a librarian at the Gulfport Library. Sarah was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of United Methodist Women, served on several boards, and made many lasting friendships. She was involved with Church Women United, becoming treasurer, as well as many other nonprofit organizations. Her concern for children and the vulnerable was apparent in how she lived. Sarah is survived by her three children, Derry Leigh Smith (Grant), Mary Carole Battle (Paul) and Michael Fisher (Kim); along with nine grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel), Ted (Asa), Satchel, Erica, Laura, Beryl, India, Jacob and Michaela; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ezra. She will also be missed by her seven surviving siblings; Barbara Trombly (Claude), Bill Wittstruck (Gloria), Martha Wilson (Bob), Harriet Wills (Joe), Frances Habecker (John), Carole Wittstruck, and Jimmy Wittstruck (Teresa); and a huge extended family. A service will be held once Trump is out of office, so we can truly celebrate.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
