Service Information
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity , FL 34655
(727)-376-7824
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Worship Center
6825 Trouble Creek Road
New Port Richey , FL

AUNGST, Scott Andrew 61, of Odessa FL, passed away on November 26, 2019. Scott was born March 21, 1958 in Wilmington, Delaware to Randall L. Aungst and Margaret Agnes "Mae" Aungst (Anderson). Scott was a 1976 graduate of Dickinson High School where he excelled as a four-sport athlete. Scott was a letter winning athlete in baseball and football; competed in basketball and as an amateur boxer. A natural baseball player, in his senior year he helped lead Dickinson High School to the state playoffs. He developed his love of food, cooking and hosting friends and family for dinner parties when he attended The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia. Scott had a decades long successful career in the food services and distribution industry and earned several awards for his outstanding customer service and sales success. He moved with his family to Florida in 2002 where he loved hosting family and friends for birthdays, holidays and anniversaries at his home. He used his culinary talents to make each event special. Scott is survived by many loving family and friends, including his wife of 25 years, Patricia; and three children, Andrew Aungst, Samantha Aungst, and Kelley Dodson; his parents, Mae and Randy Aungst; his siblings, Brian Aungst Sr., Linda Zickafoose, and Sandra Aungst; and nine nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly. Having worked in the restaurant industry and being passionate about food, Scott and his family would appreciate a non-perishable/canned food item to be brought for those less fortunate to his Celebration of Life service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Calvary Chapel Worship Center, CCWC.Org , 6825 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

