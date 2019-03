HALBERT, Scott



November 10, 1973 to February 23, 2019. Halbert, Scott Bentley "Scottie", 45 of Tampa, Florida passed away February 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Halbert and his grandmother, Dannie Halbert-Brewton. Scott dearly loved his wife, his family, his friends and is missed by all who knew him. He was a talented muscian and avid fisherman, happiest with a guitar or a fishing pole in his hands. A highlight during his difficult battle with cancer was a beautiful day spent scalloping, fishing, and playing guitar with his nephew, Nathaniel Gillilan, who was like a son to him. Scott was an electrical contractor by trade and owned and operated Vanguard Electrical Solutions, Inc., from 2004 to present. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Natalie; mother, Loretta Halbert, of Tampa; brother, Kevin (Christy) Halbert of Zephyrhills; and his three nephews, Garrett, Bryant, and Camden, along with numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 4 pm, at the Bon Appetit Waterfront Restaurant, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin, Florida 34698. Friends and family are invited to share their special memories and photos at the Celebration of Life.



